AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the SWAT team was called to the Icon Waverly Apartments on Skinner Mill Road, Monday morning.

The complex is located on the 3100 block in Augusta.

SWAT team members were seen wearing tactical gear and at least two officers pointing guns at an unknown apartment address.

We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and we’re told several people were taken into custody and may have been suspects in some type of robbery or theft.

A sheriff’s department spokesman says there is no longer any danger to the community.

