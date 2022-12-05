GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area.

According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero Gregory, 35, of Swainsboro, Ga., has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. estes, this federal indictment follows an almost three-year investigations by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties.