EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, October 18th, an Emanuel County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on South Main Street in Swainsboro for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a quantity of illegal drugs were discovered. The discovery of these drugs led to a search warrant being served on his residence.

More illegal substances were found at the residence.

20-year-old Matthew Thomas McCullough of Swainsboro was arrested for: