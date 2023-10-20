EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, October 18th, an Emanuel County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on South Main Street in Swainsboro for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a quantity of illegal drugs were discovered. The discovery of these drugs led to a search warrant being served on his residence.

More illegal substances were found at the residence.

20-year-old Matthew Thomas McCullough of Swainsboro was arrested for:

  • Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of LSD with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Morphine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (Adderall) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride (Ritalin) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Carisoprodol (Soma) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Tramadol with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine w/ Codine (Phenergan-Codeine) with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects