Swainsboro baby remains in hospital following sexual assault
EMANUEL COUNTY (WJBF) - An update on a story that broke our hearts. The three month old Swainsboro baby who investigators say was sexually assaulted, is still in the hospital.
The Swainsboro Police Department tells us doctors expect her to have a full recovery.
They say it's unclear if she will have developmental problems considering she was only three months old when she suffered the abuse.
The child's mother, Brandy Lee and William Woods-- the man accused of sexually assaulting the baby-- are still in jail, but not in Emanuel County.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
