AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

The Coroner’s Office says 43 year old Leslie Sparrow McNeil was found dead in her extended stay motel room located on the 1000 block of Claussen Road on Monday. She was found by co-workers after not showing up to work on Sunday. She was pronounced dead just before Noon.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.