RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the man dead in one of the rooms just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the man dead at 1:12 p.m.

Investigators say the death appears to be suspicious, and the cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.