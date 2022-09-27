SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area and were wanted in the murder of a Savannah man have been arrested.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, were wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of 28-year-old Myles Bright.

Wilkerson was arrested in Allendale on Thursday, Sept. 22. Dixon turned himself in to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Sept. 25. An additional suspect had already been apprehended in connection to this shooting. Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, was arrested in Wrens on Friday, Aug. 26 and remains in custody at the Chatham County Jail.

According to authorities, officers responded to Parker’s on E. Victory Drive, and that is where they say they discovered Bright outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that Bright was transported to Memorial Medical, and he later died as a result of his injuries.

All three suspects have been charged with felony murder and armed robbery.