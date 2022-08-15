AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Watches Unlimited inside the Augusta Mall on Friday, August 12. Additional details about the theft were not immediately provided. The suspects pictured are only wanted for questioning at this time and not for the actual crime.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects, you are asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.