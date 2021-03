AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are seeking three individuals for questioning in regards to a recent theft at a local church.

Investigators say that two unidentified white men and an unidentified white woman are wanted for theft of a catalytic converter.

The theft occurred on March 12 at South Haven Baptist Church on Peach Orchard Road in Hephzibah.

The suspects reportedly left in a white Ford F150.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080