AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident on Windsor Spring Road.

Investigators say that the incident began when one of the suspects fired a shot at the victims’ car as it was entering the parking lot of Walmart on the 3600 block of Windsor Spring Road.

The victims reportedly attempted to flee, but were cut off by the suspects’ car. The suspects then exited their car to confront the male victim, 45-year-old Roshawn White, as he got out of his car. A physical fight broke out before the male suspect allegedly shot the victim in both legs.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Brianna Owens, and passenger, 31-year-old Klaimon Bradford, fled the scene, heading in the direction of Tobacco Road.

White was taken to transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

