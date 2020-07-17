Suspects sought in Gordon Highway armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Gordon Highway earlier this week.

Adrianne Hilton and the man pictured above are both wanted for Armed Robbery and Possesion of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday, July 16th on the 1800 block of Gordon Highway.

Both are considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

