Suspects sought in Chime Bell Church Road burglary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying 3 suspects in a recent burglary on Chime Bell Church Road.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 400 block of Chime Bell Church Road on January 27th around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

The homeowner spotted three white men driving away from the home in an SUV after he arrived home.

Investigators were provided with video from the home’s surveillance system, showing the suspects enter the home as well as fleeing the scene.

The suspects reportedly stole several power tools and construction materials as well as causing damage to the home.

If you have any information, please call 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372