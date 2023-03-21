AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect and getaway driver in a pharmacy robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to Peach Orchard Drugs at 2529 Peach Orchard Road around 11:10 a.m. and learned that a Black male suspect came into the store dressed in dark clothing and carrying a dark colored bag.

The man approached the pharmacy counter and displayed a handgun, demanding prescription narcotics. After getting some, he fled the scene and was seen getting into a dark-colored SUV driven by a white female. The vehicle was last seen traveling down Woodward Avenue.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.