Suspects sought in armed robbery of La Guadalajara in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for two suspects in a recent armed robbery of a local store.

The store clerk at La Guadalajara on Harlem Grovetown Road told officers that two suspects entered the store on Tuesday, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

Both suspects then reportedly fled the scene.

Investigators are actively working to obtain suspect and vehicle descriptions.

