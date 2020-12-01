Suspects sought in armed robbery of La Guadalajara in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for two suspects in a recent armed robbery of a local store.
The store clerk at La Guadalajara on Harlem Grovetown Road told officers that two suspects entered the store on Tuesday, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money.
Both suspects then reportedly fled the scene.
Investigators are actively working to obtain suspect and vehicle descriptions.
