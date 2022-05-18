AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two individuals suspects of breaking into a local jewelry store.

Investigators say that just after 3 a.m. on May 2, the two suspects smashed a front window of Floyd & Green Jewelers on Silver Bluff Road.

Both suspects are described as black males, one wearing blue jeans with holes, a black hoodie, black mask and gloves. The other wore black pants, a black shirt on top of a white hoodie, a white mask and gloves.

The report states that, after entering the business, both men ran out of the store to an adjacent shopping center where they drove away in a dark color sedan.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

If you have any information, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.