THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — State and local investigators are looking to identify suspects after a 14-year-old was shot not once, but twice in separate incidents less than two months apart.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the latest shooting of the 14-year-old victim happened Friday, Oct. 21 on Holt Street in Thomson. The same teen was shot in the stomach on Thursday, Aug. 29 in the area of Second Street in Thomson.

In both incidents, the teen was transported to an area hospital, was treated, and released. The GBI believes the shootings are a result of an ongoing feud between two gangs.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 595-2575 or Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166.