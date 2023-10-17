Update, October 18, 2023 (WJBF) – Two individuals were arrested Tuesday after a gun was found on Evans High School campus.

According to the Columbia County School District, neither individual arrested was a student at Evans High School.

18-year-old Stephon Lee Townsend was arrested Tuesday, 10-17-2023, and charged with 1) Weapon on School Safety Zone, Building, Grounds, Function; 2) Criminal Trespass; and 3) Pointing or Aiming Gun or Pistol at Another.

Townsend is being held at Columbia County Detention Center on a combined of bond amount of $10,300.

The second individual arrested was 18-year-old Cameron David Peebles. Peebles was arrested for one charge of Criminal Trespass and one count of Affray, or fighting.

Peebles is not currently detained by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, according to detention center records.

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – More than one suspect is in custody after being found with a firearm on Evans High School campus.

According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, this incident happened during afternoon dismissal.

A school parking lot monitor alerted Columbia County School District Police that the suspects refused to leave the campus. Before eventually leaving the parking lot, the suspects reportedly started a fight.

After they attempted to flee the scene, School District Police stopped them in a neighboring parking lot. During the investigation, one suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm.

According to the school district, the suspects are facing several felony and misdemeanor charges. No direct threats against the school, staff, or students.