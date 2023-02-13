AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep a look out for three credit card theft and fraud suspects.

Authorities say, on February 8th, the three people pictured stole credit cards from three different victims at Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC).

The first victim lost $6369, the second lost $5681, and the third victim lost $4139…for a total of $16,189.

All illegal transactions were performed at Sam’s Club on Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.