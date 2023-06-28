WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Murder suspect.

21-year-old Cedric Antonio Norman is accused of killing 23-year-old Deondra Barksdale on June 24th.

Police say Barksdale was holding her infant child in her lap when she was shot in the head. She died the next day.

Police say Norman is wanted for:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Gang Activity

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

If you know anything about the crime in question or of Norman’s whereabouts, contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 678-2224.