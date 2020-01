AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a recent assault.

Antonio Deontre Wideman is wanted for Aggravated Assault. The incident happened on the 200 block of Telfair Street in Augusta on January 26th.

Wideman is considered Armed & Dangerous.

If you have any information on him, please call 706-821-1080