AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.

Michael Jason Mims, 34 years old, is wanted for a murder that happened Tuesday, Dec. 12 on the 2000 block of Telfair St. in Augusta.

Mims is described as being 5’7″ tall and around 150 lbs. He’s known to frequent the areas around Telfair and Carr Streets. He was last seen on foot near the 2000 block of Telfair St. wearing a green hoodie and black pants.

If you’ve seen Mims or know where he may be, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.