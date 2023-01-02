NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested.

According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the way to the wreck, dispatch called saying shots had been fired from a white vehicle.

Authorities say once they pulled up to the vehicle on Courtney Drive at West Martintown Road, and as soon as the vehicle came to a complete stop, the suspect identified as Tymere Dae’Shuan Nyree Hill, 23, of Metter, Ga., who was sitting in the front passenger seat ran away from the vehicle.

Authorities say after they detained Jason Kirkland, the driver of the white vehicle, and Michael Armstrong, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, an officer saw a black handgun in the cup holder along with a clear bag of marijuana and a marijuana cigar.

According to Kirkland, he came upon the wreck in the roadway and both parties involved in the wreck were arguing with each other when Hill pulled out a firearm and shot at William Murphy, the driver of one of the gray vehicles.

Melissa Graham, the driver of the other gray vehicle, states that after the wreck, Murphy became angry with her, and when the white vehicle arrived to help her, Hill pulled out the gun and shot at Murphy.

Kirkland says that after the shots were fired, he fled the scene in the white vehicle.

Graham adds that after Murphy was shot at, he got in his vehicle and followed the white vehicle.

Officers say they pursued Hill on foot into the woods between Bolinn Road and Siskin Circle, and the enlisted the help of a drone to help locate Hill, but authorities say the search was unsuccessful.

According to authorities, Hill was arrested in Candler County, Ga. on Sunday, January 1 in connection to this case.

Authorities say Hill has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Violent Crime.