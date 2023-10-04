ALLENDALE, S.C./ILLINOIS (WJBF) – The suspect wanted in an Allendale, S.C. Homicide/Kidnapping may be in Illinois according to law enforcement.

According to the Lawrence County Illinois Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page:

The wanted subject, Johnathan Torell Kelly, is still at large. At this time Law Enforcement does not think there is a threat to the general public. This subject is wanted for a Homicide that occurred on August 13th, 2023 in Allendale, South Carolina. If you have any information please contact Lawrence County Dispatch at 618-943-5766 or you can submit a tip through the Lawrence County Sheriff app. We would like to thank all the Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS agencies that assisted in the search.

Kelly is accused of shooting and killing Ronnie Crawford of Varnville, S.C. on August 13th.

The incident happened in the area of Bluff Rd and Sam Street.

Warrants obtained for Kelly include Homicide, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.