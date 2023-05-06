LYNCHBURG, Va./ AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A homicide suspect wanted in Lynchburg, Virginia for a shooting death in 2022 was arrested in Augusta on May 2nd.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, Londell Henry Thompson, Jr. (22) of Lynchburg, was wanted for the shooting death of Anthony Colden, II on June 1, 2022.

After being on the run for almost a year, 22-year-old Londell Thompson Jr. was arrested for the shooting death of Anthony Colden, II.

Thompson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Our sister station, WFXR, reported Thompson was wanted for:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge of firearm within city limits

Thompson is currently being held in Georgia and is pending extradition to Virginia.