AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County are searching for a man wanted for terroristic acts and threats in an incident that occurred at a gas station.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a Circle K on Highland Avenue. Details about what happened were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.