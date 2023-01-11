AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect.

Police say 36-year-old Hassan Shereef Hopgood stabbed a man with a pocket knife while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road on December 20, 2022.

Reports say Hopgood and the victim did not know each other.

When a woman stopped to help, Hopgood fled.

Authorities say the victim had stab wounds in the head, stomach and side.

The victim was taken to AUMC for treatment.

Hopgood is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

If you know of his whereabouts or anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact the RCSO (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.