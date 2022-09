AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an Aggravated Assault suspect is now behind bars.

Police were searching for 34-year old of Stanley Bryant Benkoski of Buckhead, Ga., after an incident that occurred at 533 Broad Street on May 1st, 2021.

Benkoski has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and is charged with 1 count of Simple Battery and 1 count of Aggravated Battery.