AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Unit located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident.

According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands.

He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera.

As of right now there is no additional information as far as a direction of travel or a vehicle that the suspect fled in.

Authorities say the incident happened November 3, 2022.

If you recognize this suspect or know anything about the incident, contact the RCSO.