AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Investigators say on Sunday, December 24th just after 11 am, deputies responded to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of Squire Street. Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive black male in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies performed first aid until Aiken EMS arrived at which time he was pronounced dead.

A witness told Deputies that the victim and a suspect got into an argument outside the home when shots rang out. The suspect was seen driving away in a Dark Blue Chevy Trailblazer or Suburban.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5’11 tall and 160 lbs. and possibly goes by the name Tony. Investigators say he has reported ties to Florence, SC.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.