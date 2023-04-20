WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to a spokesperson for Waynesboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jaylen Kaderell Young of Waynesboro, GA, has turned himself in after charges for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery stemming from a shooting incident last week were filed.

Waynesboro Police Department circulated a BOLO for Young earlier this week following a shooting at Magnolia Acres Apartments that occurred Friday night, April 14, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Responding Waynesboro Police Officers discovered a 25-year-old patient suffering from a gunshot wound to the left knee and a broken leg.

According to the incident report, witnesses say the alleged suspect, later identified as Young, reportedly raised the gun to the victim’s head, but then, lowered the handgun before firing a bullet in the victim’s direction, striking his leg.

Young has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Gun; Aggravated Battery; and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

Young was booked in Burke County Detention Center Wednesday, April 19. Bond has yet to be set in this case.