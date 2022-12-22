RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who became unresponsive after being tased by a Richmond County deputy during a disturbance call has died.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that 33-year-old Nelson Lee Graham, Jr. was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center. He has been in the hospital since the incident.

The incident occurred at a home on the 1900 block of George Road, near Kissingbower Road and Gordon Highway around 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Graham reportedly threatened to harm his family, was aggressive, and had an outstanding petition for a mental evaluation.

Investigators say that Graham refused to comply with their commands and became combative against Richmond County Deputies Kevin Clarke and Madisen Emersen.

Graham reportedly resisted arrest, which led Deputy Emerson to deploy her department-issued taser to subdue Graham. After this, Graham became unresponsive, and deputies reportedly began CPR on him until paramedics arrived and transported him to AUMC.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has requested a photo of Deputy Madisen Emerson from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as well as her current status as an employee, and have not received a response.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the incident.

This is the second tasing death involving a Richmond County deputy this year, the other incident occurred in October.