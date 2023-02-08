AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a second man related to a crime on Fairington Drive.

Authorities say 17-year old Cameron Dixon is wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred February 2nd. He may be also known as “Cam”.

Authorities say Dixon was with 21-year-old Maurice Folsom when the alleged crime was committed.

Maurice Folsom (Source: Charles B. Webster Detention Center)

Folsom turned himself into the RCSO February 7th.

Reports say two women contacted “Cam” via social media in order to buy some marijuana. When “Cam” pulled up in the Kia, a second male, presumably Maurice Falsom, got out the car with a gun.

Folsom allegedly told the two women he was not leaving “without anything”, and proceed to take $30, a red I-phone 10, and a white I-phone 8 plus.

The women told police they contacted Cam via social media about the incident, but he denied anything ever took place.

If you know of Cam’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO (706) 821-1020 or (706) 706-821-1080.