AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a kidnapping case.

34-year-old Branden Lee Chalker is wanted on charges of Kidnapping and Aggravated Sodomy.

Investigators say the incident occurred on July 22 on the 200 block of Windsong Circle in Augusta.

If you have any information on Chalker’s location, contact investigators at 706-821-1080