Suspect sought in Winston Way murder in Augusta, 3 others charged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a suspect in a recent murder.

19-year-old Carlos D. Mack is wanted in connection with the murder of Deivante McFadden.

Investigators were called to the 2300 block of Winston Way on Sunday around 2:23 a.m., in regards to a vehicle that had struck a tree. Upon arrival, deputies found the driver, McFadden, unresponsive behind the wheel, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to AU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officials were able to link 17-year-old Rian Raekwon Stone, 20-year-old Ebonee Jones, 19-year-old Carlos D. Mack and 14-year-old Janiah Sullivan (who is being charged as an adult) to the murder.

Stone is charged with Murder, Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Sullivan is charged with Murder.

Jones is charged with Murder and Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery.

Mack is wanted on charges of Murder, Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

He is considered to be armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on him, please call investigators at 706-821-1080