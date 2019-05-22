Suspect sought in Windsor Spring Road shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County investigators are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent shooting.

The incident happened Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road, in Richmond Villas.

When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Gary Scott in the breezeway of Building 2. He was found to have two gunshot wounds; one to his lower back and another to his left arm.

Scott was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.

No word on any suspects at this time

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they're available.