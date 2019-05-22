Crime News

Suspect sought in Windsor Spring Road shooting

May 22, 2019

May 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County investigators are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent shooting.

The incident happened Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road, in Richmond Villas.

When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Gary Scott in the breezeway of Building 2. He was found to have two gunshot wounds; one to his lower back and another to his left arm.

Scott was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.

No word on any suspects at this time

