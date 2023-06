WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) –The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help in locating this man.

According to WPD, Anthony Morad Prophete is wanted for financial transaction card fraud that occurred in Waynesboro.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Greene at (762) – 225-8321 or the Police Department at (706) 554-8029.