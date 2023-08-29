AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta man in connection with recent incident on Washington Road.

56-year-old Christopher Ledford is wanted in an Aggravated Battery incident on the 3000 block of Washington Road.

He’s known to frequent the area of Greenway Drive and Bridgeport Drive in Augusta.

Ledford was last seen driving a silver Ford Ranger truck with Georgia tag SDC7760

If you have any information on Ledford, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080