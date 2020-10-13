Suspect sought in two armed robberies in Aiken, additional robberies in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the suspect reportedly entered the Circle K on East Pine Log Road on September 24, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect is also wanted in connection with a second armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect entered the Circle K on Hitchcock Parkway on October 8, again armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

In both instances, the suspect fled the scene on foot with the cash from the registers.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office believe this suspect is also connected to two separate armed robberies in Augusta; S&S Food Mart on Barton Chapel Road and Raceway on Wrightsboro Road.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’10” to 6’00” tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt top and mask.

He is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on this man, please contact authorities:

Aiken County: 803-648-6811

Richmond County: 706-821-1080

CrimeStoppers: 888-274-6372

