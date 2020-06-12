Suspect sought in Thomas Lane armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery.
21-year-old Cosby Murry is wanted for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
The incident happened on Friday around 3 a.m. on the 2800 block of Thomas Lane.
Murry was allegedly armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He was last seen running toward Regency Village Apartments.
If you have any information please call investigators at 706-821-1080
