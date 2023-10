AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect in some recent burglaries.

Joshua Dylan Powell is wanted on two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary.

Those charges are in connection with a string of recent burglaries at local convenience stores over the past several months.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620

You can also submit an anonymous tip HERE.