Suspect sought in shooting incident at Augusta hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a recent shooting incident at an area hotel.

25-year-old Jonkerria Edreeka Howard is wanted on Aggravated Assault charges in relation to the incident.

Incident reports state that deputies were called to the hotel on the 900 block of Molly Pond Road, Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

Once there, deputies found the 41-year-old male victim laying at the bottom of the stairs, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Security cam footage reportedly shows the suspect engage in physical altercation and argument with the victim before getting in her car, driving by the staircase and firing five shots at the victim, striking him once in the leg.

She then left the scene in the silver 4-door Nissan sedan.

Howard is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080.