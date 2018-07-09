Suspect sought in Richmond Villas assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A Richmond County man is being sought by investigators in connection with a recent assault.

Thomas A. Dyson III is wanted for Aggravated Assault in an incident at the Richmond Villas Apartments on Windsor Spring Road on July 7th.

Dyson is said to frequent the Fairington Subdivision in Hephzibah.

Investigators say he is considered to be armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, please call 706-821-1080