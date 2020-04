AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent assault.

James Lamar Riggins is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with an incident that happened on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road on Sunday, March 29th.

Investigators say Riggins could be living in the Bertram Court area.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080