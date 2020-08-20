Suspect sought in murder of Augusta city worker

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect in the death of a city employee.

65-year-old Smitty Oliver Melton is wanted for Murder in reference to a Homicide that happened on the 1200 block of 13th Avenue this morning, Thursday, August 20th.

The victim was an on-duty Augusta City worker.

Melton is described as being 6′ weighing approximately 210lbs.

He is believed to be driving a black pickup truck and is considered armed & dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact investigators at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

