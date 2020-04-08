Suspect sought in Lumpkin Road shooting of pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for an unidentified suspect wanted in a reported shooting on Lumpkin Road.

Investigators responded to AU’s Emergency Room just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim told investigators that he was walking near the 2000 block of Lumpkin Road when an unidentified man driving a gray sedan approached him and fired two shots, with one of the shots grazing him.

The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators are searching the Lumpkin Road area for evidence.

If you have any information on this case, call 706-821-1080