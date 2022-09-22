HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into the store on the 2400 block of Crosscreek Road on Thursday. It is unclear what, if any, was stolen from the location.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing a red Champions hoodie, olive pants, and black socks. He was last seen walking towards the Richmond Villas on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you can remain anonymous. Contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.