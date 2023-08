AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident.

23-year-old Jahte Armun McKennie, aka Jay, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on August 27 at Green Meadows Apartments on Richmond Hill Road.

Investigators say McKennie is considered Armed and Dangerous

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080