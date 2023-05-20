EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent robbery.

Investigators say a masked suspect entered the Summertown Food Mart on April 19 just before 9 p.m.

The man was described as wearing dark clothing, light colored shoes, white gloves on his hands, a ball cap and a mask over his face.

He allegedly threatened the clerk with a butcher knife while demanding they take money out of the cash register.

He then left the store, on foot, walked south, crossed the road and ran into the woods.

If you any information, please call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526