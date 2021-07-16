Suspect sought in Edgefield County Armed Robbery

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Enmarket convenience store in Edgefield early Friday morning.

According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the suspect entered the convenience store at 2:00 am with a small handgun wrapped in fabric and proceeded to fight with the on-duty clerk.

If you have any information, please contact the ECSO at 803-637-5337.

