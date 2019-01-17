Crime News

Suspect sought in connection with multiple armed robberies in Augusta

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:31 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:31 PM EST

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a number of local armed robberies.

Mark Neal Crawford Jr is known to frequen hotels across the Augusta area.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center