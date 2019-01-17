Suspect sought in connection with multiple armed robberies in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a number of local armed robberies.
Mark Neal Crawford Jr is known to frequen hotels across the Augusta area.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080
